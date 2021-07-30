The ChampCoin (TCC) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $230,108.00

The ChampCoin (CURRENCY:TCC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. In the last week, The ChampCoin has traded up 34.4% against the dollar. The ChampCoin has a market capitalization of $599,523.03 and $230,108.00 worth of The ChampCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The ChampCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 35.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.33 or 0.00331700 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000190 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001346 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $316.49 or 0.00787394 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003586 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About The ChampCoin

TCC is a coin. The ChampCoin’s total supply is 198,824,132 coins and its circulating supply is 175,749,859 coins. The ChampCoin’s official Twitter account is @tcccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for The ChampCoin is tccworld.org

According to CryptoCompare, “TCC is a decentralized cryptocurrency where all transactions and mined coins are recorded on TCC blockchain. Tailored for future-proof mass transactions. TCC blockchain is powerful enough to perform more transactions than global credit card providers. TCC uses one of the most advanced technologies. “

The ChampCoin Coin Trading

