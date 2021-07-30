The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Announces Earnings Results

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Chemours had a net margin of 4.25% and a return on equity of 43.27%. The Chemours updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.560-$3.560 EPS.

CC traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.25. 1,922,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,352,749. The company has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.12. The Chemours has a twelve month low of $17.94 and a twelve month high of $38.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.86.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The Chemours’s payout ratio is 50.51%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CC. Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of The Chemours from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Chemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of The Chemours in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of The Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.70.

In related news, CAO Matthew S. Abbott sold 8,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $317,391.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edwin C. Sparks sold 28,521 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,029,608.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

