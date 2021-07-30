The E.W. Scripps (SSP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.22 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $540.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.25 million. The E.W. Scripps had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 14.45%. On average, analysts expect The E.W. Scripps to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ SSP opened at $19.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps has a twelve month low of $8.95 and a twelve month high of $24.78.

SSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Huber Research raised The E.W. Scripps from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The E.W. Scripps from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In other The E.W. Scripps news, major shareholder William H. Scripps sold 40,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $875,522.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,572. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The E.W. Scripps Company Profile

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. The company operates through Local Media, National Media, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

