The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) Short Interest Up 63.2% in July

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc. (NYSE:GGT) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 335,000 shares, an increase of 63.2% from the June 30th total of 205,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Shares of NYSE:GGT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,097. The Gabelli Multimedia Trust has a 1 year low of $6.10 and a 1 year high of $11.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 336.5% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after acquiring an additional 172,406 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 13.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust by 240.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 71,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 50,517 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Multimedia Trust during the first quarter valued at about $112,000. 5.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Gabelli Multimedia Trust Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc It is managed by Gabelli Funds LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks, convertible securities, preferred stock, options, and warrants of companies operating across global telecommunications, media, publishing, and entertainment industries.

