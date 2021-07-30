The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (GT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.32. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 6.60% and a negative net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Goodyear Tire & Rubber to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of GT stock opened at $15.84 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 2.18. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber has a 12-month low of $7.28 and a 12-month high of $20.70.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GT shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company Profile

Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co engages in the development, manufactures, distribution, and sale of tires. Its products include lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, farm implements, earthmoving and mining equipment, industrial equipment and various other applications.

