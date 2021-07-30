The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.58 Per Share

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.58 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.32 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.97 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $10.40 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $143.17.

The Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $135.52 on Friday. The Hanover Insurance Group has a 12-month low of $87.71 and a 12-month high of $143.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.61. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 10.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pitcairn Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 2,427 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 5.1% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 964 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 43.4% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 314 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Ann Kirkpatrick Tripp sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $356,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,925 shares in the company, valued at $2,840,508. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 5,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $781,062.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,717,863.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,791 shares of company stock worth $2,073,846 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

About The Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

