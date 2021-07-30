The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) Lifted to “Buy” at Bank of America

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HIG. Raymond James raised their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $69.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, April 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of HIG opened at $63.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a 1 year low of $34.69 and a 1 year high of $69.94. The company has a market capitalization of $22.58 billion, a PE ratio of 13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 10.43% and a net margin of 8.21%. Equities analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $992,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,886. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,015,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,173,965,000 after purchasing an additional 471,784 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,098,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,853,451,000 after purchasing an additional 455,263 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 30,070,898 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,580,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730,796 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,044,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,674,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257,147 shares during the last quarter. 90.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

