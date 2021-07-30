The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $189.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $188.00 to $189.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

Get The Hershey alerts:

Shares of HSY traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $179.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,769. The Hershey has a 12 month low of $134.00 and a 12 month high of $182.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for The Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.