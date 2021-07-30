The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Increased to $194.00 by Analysts at Credit Suisse Group

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $180.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 8.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $172.69.

Shares of HSY opened at $178.52 on Friday. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $175.06.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.89 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total value of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,164,655.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Hershey during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 52.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

