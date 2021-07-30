The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $181.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.
The Hershey stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.
In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
