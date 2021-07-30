The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Price Target Raised to $181.00

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $175.00 to $181.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price points to a potential upside of 0.71% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.38.

The Hershey stock traded up $1.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,769. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $175.06. The firm has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey has a twelve month low of $134.00 and a twelve month high of $182.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. As a group, research analysts predict that The Hershey will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.52, for a total transaction of $433,800.00. Insiders sold a total of 17,296 shares of company stock worth $3,001,095 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 2,822 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

