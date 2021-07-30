The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.
HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.
HSY stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24.
In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.
The Hershey Company Profile
The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.
