The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) PT Raised to $182.00 at Morgan Stanley

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target increased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 1.26% from the stock’s current price.

HSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Hershey has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.38.

HSY stock traded up $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. The stock had a trading volume of 7,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 942,769. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $175.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The Hershey has a 1-year low of $134.00 and a 1-year high of $182.24.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 66.00%. On average, research analysts expect that The Hershey will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 11,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.09, for a total transaction of $2,007,844.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,164,655.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,296 shares of company stock valued at $3,001,095. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 71.7% during the 1st quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in shares of The Hershey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,913,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in The Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 713,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,841,000 after acquiring an additional 20,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in The Hershey by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,385,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,195,000 after acquiring an additional 12,256 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.14% of the company’s stock.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

