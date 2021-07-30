The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Vigilant Capital Management LLC

Vigilant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,477 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 856 shares during the quarter. The Home Depot accounts for approximately 2.9% of Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vigilant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $3,153,816,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its position in The Home Depot by 112,672.9% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 4,059,825 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,056,225 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in The Home Depot by 117.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,001 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $835,775,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,366 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in The Home Depot by 11.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,190,230 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,721,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,272,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in The Home Depot by 49.5% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,979,376 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $604,204,000 after acquiring an additional 654,949 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HD. lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Home Depot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Home Depot from $325.00 to $374.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.89.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total transaction of $35,751,608.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $328.43. The stock had a trading volume of 95,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,177,367. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $345.69. The firm has a market cap of $349.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $316.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 963.88% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.68 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.08 EPS. The Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

