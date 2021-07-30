The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,050,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 153,568 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.78% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $89,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IPG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $55,223,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,318,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,031,301,000 after buying an additional 1,824,199 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,170,000 after buying an additional 1,053,884 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,922,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,550,000 after buying an additional 893,516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,121,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,900,000 after buying an additional 766,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

IPG stock opened at $34.94 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $35.95. The firm has a market cap of $13.75 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.14.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.43%.

A number of research firms recently commented on IPG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

In related news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $7,054,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 312,075 shares of company stock valued at $10,706,909 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

