The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.80 Billion

Equities research analysts expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report sales of $1.80 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.77 billion and the highest is $1.84 billion. The J. M. Smucker posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full-year sales of $7.78 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $8.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.57 EPS.

SJM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.80.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $131.39 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 0.34. The J. M. Smucker has a 1 year low of $107.85 and a 1 year high of $140.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.47%.

In related news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total transaction of $1,309,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amy C. Held sold 844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.04, for a total value of $117,349.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,595,066.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 10.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,369,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,312,051,000 after buying an additional 964,683 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 3.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,624,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,608,000 after buying an additional 108,334 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 6.4% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,191,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,302,000 after buying an additional 130,965 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in The J. M. Smucker by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,175,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,307,000 after buying an additional 12,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker by 8.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,045,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,185,000 after purchasing an additional 151,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers pet food and snacks; mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, portion control products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

