The Liberty Braves Group (BATRA) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRA) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%.
BATRA stock opened at $26.80 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.39 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $27.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52 week low of $18.42 and a 52 week high of $34.99.
The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile
The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.
