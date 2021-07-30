The Liberty Braves Group (BATRB) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th.

The Liberty Braves Group (OTCMKTS:BATRB) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Liberty Braves Group had a negative return on equity of 0.93% and a negative net margin of 110.46%. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter.

BATRB opened at $29.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.42 million, a PE ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The Liberty Braves Group has a 1 year low of $18.60 and a 1 year high of $39.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $31.36.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

