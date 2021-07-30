The Liberty Braves Group (BATRK) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty Braves Group (NASDAQ:BATRK) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $16.00 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty Braves Group to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of BATRK stock opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09 and a beta of 0.95. The Liberty Braves Group has a 52-week low of $18.20 and a 52-week high of $31.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.02.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Liberty Braves Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday.

The Liberty Braves Group Company Profile

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club (ANLBC), assets and liabilities associated with ANLBC's stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

