The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The Liberty SiriusXM Group had a negative net margin of 11.93% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter.

Get The Liberty SiriusXM Group alerts:

Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $47.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.16 and a beta of 1.27. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $31.64 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.45.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. lifted their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Liberty SiriusXM Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Liberty SiriusXM Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.