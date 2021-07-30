The Liberty SiriusXM Group (LSXMK) to Release Earnings on Friday

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 6th. Analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.30). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect The Liberty SiriusXM Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LSXMK stock opened at $46.39 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $47.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.94 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.11.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

