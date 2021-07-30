The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) Shares Purchased by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. The Middleby accounts for 1.5% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. owned about 0.10% of The Middleby worth $9,571,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new position in shares of The Middleby in the 1st quarter worth approximately $365,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in The Middleby by 46.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 241,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,058,000 after buying an additional 77,022 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby in the first quarter valued at $242,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Middleby by 13.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 203,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,672,000 after purchasing an additional 24,623 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MIDD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $155.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.67.

NASDAQ:MIDD traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $190.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 712,233. The firm has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a fifty-two week low of $82.04 and a fifty-two week high of $190.49. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.18.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 8.59%. The Middleby’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Middleby Co. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

