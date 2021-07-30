The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) Short Interest Up 76.8% in July

The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 184,000 shares, a growth of 76.8% from the June 30th total of 104,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 185,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In related news, major shareholder John E. Herzog sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.99, for a total value of $30,938.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,185,232 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,904,307.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 11,300 shares of company stock valued at $54,839 in the last quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The OLB Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The OLB Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.19% of The OLB Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ OLB opened at $5.61 on Friday. The OLB Group has a one year low of $3.26 and a one year high of $16.40. The firm has a market cap of $39.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 6.32. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.57.

The OLB Group (NASDAQ:OLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter. The OLB Group had a negative return on equity of 26.48% and a negative net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $2.23 million for the quarter.

About The OLB Group

OLB Group, Inc engages in the provision of integrated business solutions and payment facilitator verticals. The firm offers solutions for manufacturers, retailers and single store retailers. It focuses on providing merchants with products and services through its various online platforms, including financial and transaction processing services and support for crowd funding and other capital raising initiatives.

