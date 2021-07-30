The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $184.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNC. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Stephens raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,770,620. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,825 shares of company stock valued at $893,022. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tufton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tufton Capital Management now owns 9,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,901,000 after buying an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 9,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,853,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,815,000 after buying an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNC opened at $185.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The PNC Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $203.88. The company has a market capitalization of $78.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 32.72% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 15th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

