The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. The Procter & Gamble updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.830-$6.000 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $5.83-6.00 EPS.

PG traded up $2.75 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.23. 14,363,749 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,382,521. The company has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.28. The Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $121.54 and a 1 year high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.97%.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $417,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total transaction of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in The Procter & Gamble stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,000. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup cut shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group began coverage on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

