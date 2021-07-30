The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) Cut to Hold at Canaccord Genuity

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY) was downgraded by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get The Sage Group alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:SGPYY traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $39.68. The company had a trading volume of 40,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,968. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.82. The Sage Group has a 1 year low of $30.44 and a 1 year high of $41.06. The company has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.91.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

Featured Article: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for The Sage Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sage Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.