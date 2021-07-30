The Sage Group’s (SGPYY) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

The Sage Group (OTCMKTS:SGPYY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SGPYY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. upgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of The Sage Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of The Sage Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

Shares of The Sage Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.68. 40,807 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,968. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.82. The Sage Group has a 52 week low of $30.44 and a 52 week high of $41.06.

The Sage Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology solutions and services for small and medium businesses in North America, Northern Europe, Central and Southern Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud native solutions, such as Sage Intacct, a cloud financial management platform; Sage People, a cloud HR and people management solution; Sage Accounting, a solution for small businesses, accountants and bookkeepers to remotely manage customer data, accounts, and people; Sage Payroll, a payroll and HR software; and CakeHR, a HR management solution that enables small businesses to manage workforces with tools comprises reporting, organization chart, pay slip, and absence request.

