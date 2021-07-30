The Vitec Group (LON:VTC) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

The Vitec Group plc (LON:VTC) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,365 ($17.83). The Vitec Group shares last traded at GBX 1,350 ($17.64), with a volume of 12,280 shares.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,500 ($32.66) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Peel Hunt lifted their price objective on shares of The Vitec Group from GBX 1,650 ($21.56) to GBX 1,700 ($22.21) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The Vitec Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,966.67 ($25.69).

The stock has a market capitalization of £623.47 million and a PE ratio of -116.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.35. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,361.35.

In other The Vitec Group news, insider Stephen Bird sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,560 ($20.38), for a total transaction of £1,950,000 ($2,547,687.48).

About The Vitec Group (LON:VTC)

The Vitec Group plc designs, manufactures, and distributes products and services that enable end users to capture and share exceptional content for the broadcast, cinematic, video, photographic, and smartphone applications worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Imaging Solutions, Production Solutions, and Creative Solutions.

