The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue decreased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 282,123 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,498 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up 0.5% of State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $49,588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 210.7% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 243.8% in the first quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 93.8% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 310 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Human Investing LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney by 185.2% during the first quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

NYSE DIS traded down $2.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $176.24. 255,168 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,931,118. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $113.37 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -71.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities decreased their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total value of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Featured Story: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.