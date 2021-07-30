The Weir Group’s (WEGRY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

The Weir Group (OTCMKTS:WEGRY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WEGRY has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised The Weir Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Weir Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of The Weir Group in a report on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Weir Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of The Weir Group stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,157. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The Weir Group has a 12-month low of $7.64 and a 12-month high of $15.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.44.

The Weir Group PLC produces and sells highly engineered original equipment. It operates in two segments, Minerals and ESCO. The Minerals segment offers slurry handling equipment and associated aftermarket support services for abrasive high-wear applications used in the mining and oil sands markets. The ESCO segment provides ground engaging tools for surface mining and infrastructure.

