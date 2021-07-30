THEKEY Price Up 15.8% Over Last 7 Days (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. THEKEY has a market cap of $4.72 million and $49,796.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, THEKEY has traded up 15.8% against the dollar. One THEKEY coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0475 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001264 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000109 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 25.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000313 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY (CRYPTO:TKY) is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. THEKEY’s official website is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase THEKEY using one of the exchanges listed above.

