TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

TherapeuticsMD, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXMD) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 34,000,000 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the June 30th total of 56,000,000 shares. Approximately 9.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut TherapeuticsMD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 10th.

Get TherapeuticsMD alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TXMD opened at $1.04 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.17. The firm has a market cap of $408.92 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 1.92. TherapeuticsMD has a one year low of $0.93 and a one year high of $2.75.

TherapeuticsMD (NASDAQ:TXMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TherapeuticsMD will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert G. Finizio sold 67,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $70,404.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 18,059,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,781,707.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward Borkowski sold 44,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $46,022.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,383 shares of company stock valued at $143,918. Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 149,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 9.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 125,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 21.4% during the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 39.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 16,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of TherapeuticsMD by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 167,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 19,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

TherapeuticsMD Company Profile

TherapeuticsMD, Inc operates as a women's healthcare company in the United States. The company offers IMVEXXY for the treatment of moderate-to-severe dyspareunia; BIJUVA, a bio-identical hormone therapy combination of 17Ã-estradiol and progesterone for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms; and ANNOVERA, a ring-shaped contraceptive vaginal system.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for TherapeuticsMD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TherapeuticsMD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.