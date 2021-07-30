Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD) Trading 6.8% Higher

Thermwood Co. (OTCMKTS:TOOD)’s stock price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $21.35 and last traded at $21.35. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 1,286 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.59.

About Thermwood (OTCMKTS:TOOD)

Thermwood Corporation develops, manufacturers, and distributes technology based products and software for the manufacturing sector. It offers three axis CNC routers, such as cabinetshop series, multi-purpose three axis series, framebuilder series, carvingshop series, and signrouter series; multi-purpose five axis series for trimming formed parts, patterns, or molds; and edge banders.

