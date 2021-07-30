Thomas J. Healy Sells 200,000 Shares of Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Stock

Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of Hyliion stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $1,968,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

HYLN traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.70. 1,226,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,459,072. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 0.79. Hyliion Holdings Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $58.66.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hyliion Holdings Corp. will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HYLN shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hyliion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.17.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HYLN. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 81.4% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,767,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,690,783 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Hyliion by 697.4% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 648,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after acquiring an additional 567,243 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the fourth quarter valued at $6,653,000. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $3,057,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the first quarter valued at $2,929,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.31% of the company’s stock.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It also provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, Texas.

