Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Stock

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total transaction of $1,218,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 26th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total transaction of $1,213,400.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.17, for a total transaction of $1,223,400.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $1,257,600.00.

On Monday, July 19th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.40, for a total transaction of $1,248,000.00.

On Friday, July 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.46, for a total transaction of $1,269,200.00.

On Wednesday, July 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $1,277,800.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,304,400.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.41, for a total transaction of $1,268,200.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.27, for a total transaction of $1,285,400.00.

On Monday, June 28th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $61.86. The company had a trading volume of 564,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 908,786. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.96. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.43 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.65.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.82. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 2.89%. The business had revenue of $754.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Several research firms have commented on IBKR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.50.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBKR. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 8,393,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $613,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064,561 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 166.2% during the 1st quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 1,513,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,524,000 after purchasing an additional 944,759 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter worth $47,763,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,988,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 335.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 857,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,614,000 after purchasing an additional 660,417 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

