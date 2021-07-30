Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III (NASDAQ:TBCP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc. (NASDAQ:TBCP) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 450,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 924% from the previous session’s volume of 43,954 shares.The stock last traded at $9.76 and had previously closed at $9.78.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sculptor Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at $7,032,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the first quarter valued at about $3,890,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III during the 1st quarter worth about $2,725,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,296,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,613,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners III Inc focuses on effectuating a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

