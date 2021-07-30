TigerCash Reaches Market Capitalization of $730,894.99 (TCH)

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. TigerCash has a total market cap of $730,894.99 and $5.09 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TigerCash coin can now be purchased for $0.0131 or 0.00000032 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, TigerCash has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TigerCash alerts:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00224538 BTC.

BitcoinX (BTCX) traded 14.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $350.19 or 0.00871226 BTC.

TigerCash Profile

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,999,900 coins. The Reddit community for TigerCash is https://reddit.com/r/CoinTigerExchange . TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com . The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger . TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Buying and Selling TigerCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TigerCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TigerCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.