Time New Bank Price Reaches $0.0024 on Exchanges (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $9.95 million and approximately $207,569.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 8.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Time New Bank

Time New Bank (CRYPTO:TNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here . Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Time New Bank Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Time New Bank should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Time New Bank using one of the exchanges listed above.

