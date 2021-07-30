Timothy Weller Sells 14,678 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) CEO Timothy Weller sold 14,678 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.37, for a total transaction of $387,058.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,609 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,559.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Timothy Weller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 27th, Timothy Weller sold 34,713 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total transaction of $903,579.39.

On Monday, June 28th, Timothy Weller sold 46,210 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.86, for a total transaction of $1,287,410.60.

On Friday, May 28th, Timothy Weller sold 31,159 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total transaction of $837,553.92.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Timothy Weller sold 23,234 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total transaction of $611,054.20.

MSP traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.09. 199,975 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 380,278. The firm has a market cap of $4.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.89. Datto Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $33.46.

Datto (NYSE:MSP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $144.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.00 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MSP. Greenvale Capital LLP bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,480,000. TPG Group Holdings SBS Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,867,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,997,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Datto in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,098,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Datto by 43.5% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,948,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after purchasing an additional 590,890 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Datto in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.18.

About Datto

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for Windows-based laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

