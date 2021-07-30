TNC Coin (TNC) Tops One Day Volume of $5.79 Million

TNC Coin (CURRENCY:TNC) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on July 30th. One TNC Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0050 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TNC Coin has traded up 6.8% against the U.S. dollar. TNC Coin has a total market cap of $28.26 million and $5.79 million worth of TNC Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

TNC Coin Coin Profile

TNC Coin (TNC) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. TNC Coin’s total supply is 999,999,999,947 coins and its circulating supply is 5,673,421,239 coins. The official message board for TNC Coin is medium.com/tncitgroup . TNC Coin’s official Twitter account is @TrinityProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . TNC Coin’s official website is tnccoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “TNC Coin is the official digital currency of TNC. It serves as an integral part of all the transactions and processes within the TNC ecosystem. The ecosystem is expected to grow relentlessly due to gaming developments on the TNC mainnet. As the native digital currency, TNC Coin has a primary purpose. It will be utilized in an open-source network where gaming developers can fork and create TNC-20 standard gaming tokens through building gaming programs on TNC mainnet. “

TNC Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TNC Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TNC Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TNC Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

