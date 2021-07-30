Tokes Trading 30.4% Lower Over Last 7 Days (TKS)

Tokes (CURRENCY:TKS) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 30th. Over the last seven days, Tokes has traded 30.4% lower against the dollar. Tokes has a total market cap of $1.60 million and approximately $1,431.00 worth of Tokes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tokes coin can now be purchased for $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0743 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001610 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001312 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded down 75.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Tokes Coin Profile

Tokes is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on April 15th, 2016. Tokes’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 199,999,574 coins. Tokes’ official Twitter account is @tokesplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tokes is /r/tokesplatform. The official website for Tokes is multichain.ventures.

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded to solve the cannabis industry’s banking problem via cryptocurrency payments, the Tokes Platform also builds blockchain based “track and trace” solutions for supply chain management and integration to conventional enterprise software (ERP systems) for any industry. Tokes (TKS) is the native cryptocurrency of the platform payment solutions. Riding on one of the fastest blockchains, the Waves network, Tokes serves as the transactional token for the available products as well as any tokenized applications integrated or build into the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Tokes

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tokes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tokes should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tokes using one of the exchanges listed above.

