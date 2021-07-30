TOKPIE Price Reaches $0.0090 on Top Exchanges (TKP)

TOKPIE (CURRENCY:TKP) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on July 30th. In the last seven days, TOKPIE has traded 25.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. TOKPIE has a market cap of $259,439.58 and approximately $2.00 worth of TOKPIE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TOKPIE coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Sylo (SYLO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XIO (XIO) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000027 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Anchor Neural World Token (ANW) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000884 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000006 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000066 BTC.

TOKPIE Profile

TOKPIE is a coin. TOKPIE’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,714,064 coins. The Reddit community for TOKPIE is /r/Tokpie and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TOKPIE’s official website is tokpie.io . TOKPIE’s official Twitter account is @tokpie_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling TOKPIE

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOKPIE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TOKPIE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOKPIE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

