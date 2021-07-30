Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) PT Raised to C$22.00

Topaz Energy (OTCMKTS:TPZEF) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$20.00 to C$22.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on TPZEF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Topaz Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Topaz Energy from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.31.

Shares of Topaz Energy stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,167. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.89. Topaz Energy has a 52 week low of $11.29 and a 52 week high of $14.04.

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the segments, Royalty Assets and Infrastructure Assets. The company holds gross overriding royalty interests on approximately 3.0 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It is also involved in natural gas processing activities.

