Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Total Energy Services Inc. (TSE:TOT)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$4.06. Total Energy Services shares last traded at C$4.06, with a volume of 36,707 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TOT shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Total Energy Services from C$4.75 to C$5.50 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. ATB Capital reduced their target price on Total Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Total Energy Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

The company has a market capitalization of C$182.70 million and a PE ratio of -4.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.32.

Total Energy Services (TSE:TOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.13) by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$93.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$101.00 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Total Energy Services Inc. will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Total Energy Services news, insider Total Energy Services Inc purchased 107,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$3.85 per share, for a total transaction of C$414,544.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 107,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$414,544.90. Insiders have acquired 352,400 shares of company stock worth $1,524,929 in the last quarter.

Total Energy Services Inc provides various products and services to the oil and natural gas industry primarily in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Contract Drilling Services, Rentals and Transportation Services, Compression and Process Services and Well Servicing.

