Tower Trading 130.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (TOWER)

Tower (CURRENCY:TOWER) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 30th. Tower has a market cap of $13.23 million and $4.81 million worth of Tower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tower has traded 130.2% higher against the dollar. One Tower coin can currently be bought for $0.0559 or 0.00000139 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tower alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002488 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.21 or 0.00047794 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002585 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.63 or 0.00782764 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00005745 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Tower Profile

Tower (CRYPTO:TOWER) is a coin. It was first traded on February 25th, 2021. Tower’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 236,765,523 coins. Tower’s official Twitter account is @CrazyDefenseEN

According to CryptoCompare, “Crazy Defense Heroes is a tower defense mobile game, with a fantasy storyline, RPG characters and over 500 levels of innovative gameplay. These NFTs are rare collectibles representing in-game items, which can be sold at secondary markets. “

Tower Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tower using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tower and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.