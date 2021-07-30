Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,434 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 79,359 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.50% of Tractor Supply worth $101,721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 212.3% in the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 228 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 435.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 594 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 3,586 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.94, for a total value of $681,124.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,821,524.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christi C. Korzekwa sold 8,836 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total transaction of $1,767,465.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,391 shares in the company, valued at $3,278,691.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $180.98 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $127.78 and a 52 week high of $200.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $182.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.28%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TSCO. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.52.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

