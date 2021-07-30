Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share, Colliers Securities Forecasts

Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Transcat in a research note issued on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities analyst R. Ryan expects that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.37 for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on TRNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered Transcat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Sidoti raised Transcat from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Transcat from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on Transcat from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Shares of TRNS stock opened at $61.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Transcat has a 1 year low of $26.05 and a 1 year high of $65.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.34. The firm has a market cap of $462.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.13, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.70.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.23. Transcat had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $47.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 million.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 277.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,261 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 927 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Transcat by 157.5% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Transcat during the first quarter valued at $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Craig D. Cairns bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $57.85 per share, with a total value of $101,237.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,237.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee D. Rudow sold 50,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $2,799,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 211,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,814,897.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Transcat Company Profile

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

