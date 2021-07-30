Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.01. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62.
About Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)
Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.
Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?
Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.