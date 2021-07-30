Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $36.01. Transcontinental Realty Investors shares last traded at $35.71, with a volume of 950 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Transcontinental Realty Investors from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.62.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Transcontinental Realty Investors stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:TCI) by 173.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,310 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Transcontinental Realty Investors were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI)

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase.

Recommended Story: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.