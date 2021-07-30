Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.A) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.A)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$24.80. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$24.63, with a volume of 66,809 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on TCL.A. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$21.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Transcontinental from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$26.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on Transcontinental from C$25.00 to C$26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Transcontinental has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$26.22.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.08, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$23.52. The firm has a market cap of C$2.14 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

