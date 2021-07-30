Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Bought by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) by 66.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,281 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44,147 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.15% of Translate Bio worth $1,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TBIO. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 15,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 81,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Translate Bio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after buying an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TBIO opened at $35.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of -154.83 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.48. Translate Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.91 and a 1 year high of $36.98.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBIO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.67.

Translate Bio Profile

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

