Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) Shares Gap Down to $35.61

Shares of Translate Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $35.61, but opened at $34.05. Translate Bio shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 10,792 shares.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $28.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, July 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Translate Bio from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Translate Bio from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.67.

The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.48.

Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.50 million. Translate Bio had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 13.81%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Translate Bio, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TBIO. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Translate Bio in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 40,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Translate Bio by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 523,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,644,000 after acquiring an additional 68,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Translate Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $1,334,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

About Translate Bio (NASDAQ:TBIO)

Translate Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics company, develops medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. The company is developing MRT5005, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis. It is also developing MRT5500 for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2.

