Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Shares Gap Up After Earnings Beat

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $13.84, but opened at $14.18. Travere Therapeutics shares last traded at $13.85, with a volume of 1,961 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.09. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

In related news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $139,796.44. 4.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $102,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 11,943.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the last quarter.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a current ratio of 6.65. The company has a market capitalization of $837.34 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 0.67.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

